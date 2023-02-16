Students learning about China welcome Bangor Chinese School for a lesson

A Vine Street School Kindergarten teacher said learning about different cultures at a young age helps open kids' eyes to the world around them.

BANGOR, Maine — Kindergarteners at Vine Street School in Bangor have been learning about China, and for a cultural day, the Bangor Chinese School paid them a visit.

Kindergarten teacher Carybrooke Perrow said learning about different cultures at a young age helps open kids' eyes to the world around them.

"I think it's important for the children to see that there are worlds outside of their worlds," Perrow said.

Jing Zhang, president of the Bangor Chinese School, visited the school on Thursday morning and helped introduce the children to different Chinese customs.

Zhang, a Chinese American, said this is the mission of the Bangor Chinese School — to help educate Maine children and adults about her culture.

"Trying to get the two countries closer and the people understand each other as the time has gone by more and more," Zhang said. "As a Chinese American, that's what we can do."

The kids celebrated the Chinese New Year with a dragon parade, sang songs, and watched dances.

The kids seemed to enjoy the lesson. When asked what their favorite part was, most students had a similar answer.

"It was the dragon," one student said.

"Holding the dragons," another kid said.

And not to be left out, a different kindergartener added, "When we had the dragons out."

Beyond the attention-grabbing dragon, Perrow said she hopes learning about a new culture helps her students be more accepting and knowledgeable in the future.