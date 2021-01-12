Students dismissed at Bonny Eagle HS due to threatening voicemail

Superintendent Paul Penna said they do not believe the threat is credible and the school will resume classes as usual on Thursday

STANDISH, Maine — Bonny Eagle High School students were dismissed and afterschool activities were canceled Wednesday due to a threatening voicemail left at the school.

MSAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna said the message came in shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday. He said the voice in the call was recorded, and the area code was from Kansas.

Penna and the sheriff's office do not find the threat credible, but they erred on the side of caution after a school shooting in Michigan on Tuesday.

The threat is under investigation, and the school plans to open as usual on Thursday.

In September, the high school closed due to a "concerning" Snapchat circulating around Maine schools. Officials initially looked into the threat because students took screenshots of the original picture and shared it on their own accounts, with some adding Bonny Eagle references. Penna and police also said they believed that threat was not credible.