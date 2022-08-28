Husson University welcomes its Eagles back to campus flock

Students and parents said goodbye for now before the start of a new school year.

BANGOR, Maine — This weekend, students at Husson University returned to campus, packing all of the dorm essentials for the year.

Freshmen were moved in on Saturday, with convocation for this year's new class soon after.

Sophomore video and film major Ryan Lowry was prepared this year; packing only what he needs and swiftly setting up his dorm room. He said although he enjoys the freedom that comes along with college, he's most looking forward to getting back into the classroom.

"Just getting back to filming and creating projects, I'm pretty passionate about that, being able to just create videos. I'm excited to do that again," Lowry said.

Alongside Lowry are his parents, and while they have gone through this once before, they are still a little hesitant to say goodbye for now.

"It's always tough to see him go. He's got a younger brother going to Bryant this year so it's going to be a little empty nest syndrome for me," Michael Lowry said.

Inside, resident assistants on each floor were waiting with anticipation to meet with their new residents. Senior AJ Aldrich said his favorite part of the school year is being there for his hallmates.

"I think it's really satisfying to know that you're there to help," Aldrich said. "You're not there to just be like that RA who's watching and supervising your floor and making sure you're not drinking and breaking policy. That they know that you're there to help them."

Classes start for the fall term this Monday.