CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A Cape Elizabeth student who left sticky notes in two girls bathrooms reading, "There’s a rapist in the school and we know who it is,” has been suspended from school. The mother of the student says her daughter was suspended Friday afternoon, October 4, and that school administrators cited bullying as the reason of suspension. The suspension came hours after NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with superintendent Donna Wolfrom.

At least seven students' made claims of sexual assault at Cape Elizabeth High School last year and some community members are upset at how school administrators have handled and continue to handle the allegations.

Last year, the school district investigated seven possible violations of Title IX concerned with sexual harassment or assault. Title IX is a federal law prohibiting gender discrimination and sexual violence in education.

In June, three students from the high school went before the school board to express their concerns about how their school deals with reports of sexual assault.

Superintendent Donna Wolfrom tells NEWS CENTER Maine school administrators are taking the allegations seriously and says she is confident students are safe.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Roslyn Flaherty interviews Cape Elizabeth Superintendent Donna Wolfrom on Oct. 4.

Wolfrom sat down with NEWS CENTER Maine's Roslyn Flaherty on Friday, October 4, and said students leaving sticky notes in school bathrooms about sexual assault allegations was not the proper way to report sexual assaults. Wolfrom said it caused confusion, alarmed other students and left administrators spending a lot of time investigating where the claims originated.

Wolfrom says all the allegations were investigated thoroughly and that the school has done a lot of work listening to students, updating school policies and procedures.

"Our first concern was for the safety of the students and we investigated and we are confident that they are safe," Wolfrom says.

Cape Elizabeth High School has roughly 600 students and Wolfrom says administrators interviewed 49 recently asking them if they felt safe at school, all of whom said they did according to the Superintendent.

The sticky notes left in bathrooms in September of the 2019/20 school year were most likely a cry for help Wolfrom admits and says administrators responded properly. She says staff will continue to check in with students and make sure they feel safe at school as they take every sexual assault claim seriously.

Police say they have only investigated one sexual assault allegation made by a student at Cape Elizabeth High School in the last year.

Cape Elizabeth Police Chief Paul Fenton said the student's sexual assault allegations are a concern. Fenton says he wants kids to feel safe at school and he wants to have a good relationship with the school community.

She says the school is in the process of updating policies and procedures for how to deal with child sexual abuse claims and how to report it properly. Wolfrom said the staff and eventually, students will be trained.

Wolfrom reiterated that the seven sexual assault allegations were over a span of several years and said not all of them were founded but all were thoroughly investigated.

Susana Measelle Hubbs, Chairwoman of Cape Elizabeth School Board says one student was suspended but it was not related to the sexual assault allegations.

Jamie Garvin, Chairman of the Cape Elizabeth Town Council said in a email to NEWS CENTER Maine: "The town council has confidence that the school board, school administration, their legal counsel, and the public safety department are handling the situation per their protocols and requirements under the law, and that any concerns or allegations raised will be taken seriously, handled with care, and investigated as appropriate.

