STARS program helping rural Maine students attend college

Colby College is the only institution from Maine participating in the program.

WATERVILLE, Maine — When the STARS College Network was announced in April, 16 colleges across the country were funded 20 million dollars in total by Trott Family Philanthropies to help more students to go to college.

STARS, an acronym for "Small Town Rural Students," has a lofty goal: to guide students from rural areas and small towns onto the path of higher education. The program aims to bridge the gap between rural students and the college experience.

With only about 10 percent of Colby College students hailing from Maine, STARS was instrumental in expanding access to the institution for students from all corners of the state.

Tori Neason, the associate dean and director of admissions at Colby College, acknowledged the importance of the program.

"Given we're in the most rural state in the country, we are really well positioned to use the benefits of the network right here in our backyard," Neason said.

For the students, the visit this week to Colby College was not a typical college tour. It was an eye-opening experience, opening doors to a future some students had only imagined.

"The point of today's visit was to get students on a college campus and start thinking about what that experience could look like for them, whether they end up at Colby or somewhere else," Neason said.

During their visit, the students had the chance to attend a real college class, immersing themselves in the academic environment they aspired to be a part of. Engaging in activities and exploring the campus, they got a glimpse of what their future could hold.

"It's been very interesting, I've learned a lot and have a much better experience of what I would be doing here," one student shared.

The STARS program arranged free transportation for students from schools across the state to visit the campus and recognized the geographical limitations faced by rural students.

"So often, for students in rural areas and small towns where they don't have a college campus close to them, it can be hard to picture themselves in those spaces," Neason said.

By breaking down the barriers of distance, STARS makes it possible for these students to envision a future in higher education.

