Standardized testing to return for Maine students this spring

Standardized tests were waived for Maine students in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Maine Dept. of Education officials are preparing guidance for schools.

MAINE, USA — Maine students are expected to once again take standardized tests this spring, after the tests were waived for the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the United States Department of Education issued guidance to state education officials on how to conduct these assessments. This year, the U.S. DOE is expected to offer much flexibility for schools to administer these tests.

"We've already been in the process of extending our assessment windows. We've already been making arrangements in support to help our educators, so I think we've already started that flexibility in advance of receiving that letter," Janette Kirk MDOE chief of learning systems, said.

Good morning! We’re live outside of Portland’s East End School today. Students here, and across the state have had standardized tests waived for the last year amid the pandemic, but those tests are expected to resume this spring. Details this morning on @newscentermaine #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/eLUT1haaDS — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) February 26, 2021

In its letter to state education officials this week, the U.S. Department of Education writes in part, "to be successful once schools have re-opened, we need to understand the impact COVID-19 has had on learning and identify what resources and supports students need. We must also specifically be prepared to address the educational inequities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, including by using student learning data to enable states, school districts, and schools to target resources and supports to the students with the greatest needs."

Some of the flexibilities being recommended to states by the U.S. DOE include remote testing options and a shorting of the exam itself, as well as an extension to the window tests can be administered.

"We're working hard with our educators to provide support and guidance to assist them in ensuring a smooth transition for students who may be remote to come in and take those assessments when they're able to do so," Kirk said.

Maine DOE spokesperson Kelli Deveaux notes that while the U.S. DOE has released additional guidance on the spring assessment of the federally mandated assessment system, Maine educators have never relied on this single data point to inform their instruction and support of students, as the results are typically not available in a timely or actionable way.

Students in grades 3-8, as well as high school juniors, will take standardized tests in the state in subjects like English, math, and science.

This year, the U.S. DOE is requiring 95% participation in standardized tests from eligible students in each school. However, there will be waivers made available for schools who struggle to reach that mark.