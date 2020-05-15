SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Speech therapists are working to make sure preschoolers don't fall through the cracks when it comes to early intervention services. Some experts say youngsters are making gains thanks to parental involvement.

Gigi Stone is a Speech-Language Pathologist and has about 28 children on her caseload. The majority of the children are 3 to 5 years old and struggle with speech delays to being on the autism spectrum. Stone has been conducting teletherapy sessions with the kids for about two months.

A number have seen improvement in articulating words and letters they had difficulty with before COVID-19 closed their preschools. Stone credits parents working with their kids during each session and then reinforcing the strategies throughout the day.

RELATED: A Maine teacher reflects on the educational impact of COVID-19

"Parents are sitting right there during the sessions, they see what i am doing, they hear the language I use and I hear them use the language I am using," Stone said.

"I am just trying to absorb everything I get from those wonderful people my kids are around and I think it makes us happier on the home front during a challenging time," Eliza Sandals, a parent of one of Stone's patients, said.

Stone is also dropping off packets to home to parents to help their kids work on speech skills at home.

RELATED: STRIVE program goes virtual to help high school students with special needs amid coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Learning to teach during COVID-19

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Maine teacher who went door to door rewarded with surprise gift from Ellen Degeneres

RELATED: Gov. Mills launches first meeting of 'Economic Recovery Committee'

RELATED: Trump still confident in rapid COVID-19 test despite false negatives

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: Friday, May 15

RELATED: Deaf woman shares video to help public learn sign language to communicate while wearing a mask