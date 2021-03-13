Special delivery for Auburn students

A bike donation to Washburn Elementary School now allows for the library to go to the students

AUBURN, Maine — The Washburn Elementary School asked its donors to donate a bike to the school. Once the bike was secured, folks who work at Washburn filled the front basket with books and began driving it around town to kid's houses.

Washburn principal, Andrew Bard, said the kids listen for the bike's horn and run outside with their masks on to pick out a book.

"We're just trying to get as many books as we can in their hands," the school's literacy coach, Caro Celani said. "It's essential we need to have our kids engaged and motivated to read."

Ceani said she thought this would be a fun and engaging way to encourage kids to read.

Bard added that during the first ride on Friday morning, the kids were very excited and were smiling while they looked at all the books they could choose from.

"We never miss an opportunity to meet our kids where they are," Bard said.