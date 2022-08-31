Some schools offering online learning programs for students

Brewer and Hampden Academy, among others, are allowing students to continue the hybrid learning model with in-person and online courses.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — The new school year is kicking off across the state and lessons from the pandemic remain front and center.

Last year, Brewer High School launched a program—Nu Program—that gave its students the option to learn remotely. With its rapid growth, Brewer is expanding the program to its middle school, and other schools are catching on.

Nu Program allows students to be able to work on courses online at their own pace, while having weekly check-ins with the program coordinator, Christopher Moreau.

"We're doing something that's not done everywhere, but it should be," Moreau said.

Hampden Academy launched a similar program—Corral Program—this school year after collaborating with Brewer's staff who piloted the Nu Program.

The Corral Program requires students to come in twice a week for a seminar class and a weekly check-in. Beyond that, a student can individualize their education plan and tailor it to his or her needs and interests.

"There's no right path for everyone, and probably realistically, there never has been," Jennifer Nickerson, Hampden Academy director of curriculum, said.

Students can balance in-person and online learning or complete all courses online, besides two required in-person attendances.

According to the Corral Program's facilitator, Kit Rodgers, the program currently has six students enrolled with three in the application process.

"We all really want the program to fit these students, nothing cookie-cutter from some other district — that it's really geared toward our students and their specific needs," Rodgers said.

Hampden Academy Principal, Bill Tracy, said this program allows students to tailor their education plan to their needs, but also keeps them connected to Hampden Academy. Students can still partake in extra-curricular activities, athletics, and school events.

"I had a parent reach out to me yesterday after you [Rodgers] met with them and said, 'I don't know who thought of this program or how it came about, but thank you, thank you, thank you,'" Tracy said.

Tracy said the Corral Program application requires completion from students, parents, and a chosen teacher to submit on behalf of a student. It requires a rating scale system where they are rated as a learner and three essay questions.

With Brewer's success last year, Moreau and Brewer School District's Director of Instruction, Renita Ward-Downer, are working to expand the program to middle schoolers this school year.

"Our program is for the proverbial square peg, who does not fit in the round hole," Moreau said.

Program coordinators from both schools said they see students with anxiety or certain health conditions thrive in the remote learning environment.

"It [online learning] wasn't for all kids, but for certain kids, they really thrived with that," Ward-Downer said.

With the Nu Program's rapid growth, Brewer hired a new specialist to take over the high school program this year while Moreau concentrates on creating a program for sixth through eighth graders.

Brewer has about 40 high school and middle school students enrolled in the Nu Program this school year.

Bucksport, Old Town, Orrington, and Belfast are also offering similar programs this school year. Ward-Downer said her long-term goal is to collaborate on an online academy for area districts.

Both Brewer and Hampden Academy received RREV (Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures) grants through Maine's Department of Education.