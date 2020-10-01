BANGOR, Maine — Some Maine students will get to meet Senator Susan Collins Friday after their school was chosen as a National Blue Ribbon School.

The program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for either academic excellence or for closing the achievement gap between student subgroups.

Sen. Collins will congratulate Fruit Street School in Bangor, which includes students in Pre-K through third grade, for their high achievement during an assembly.

Afterward, Collins will visit the Pre-K classroom, where she plans to read Antlers Forever, a book about a friendly moose the students.

RELATED: Sen. Collins announces more than $13 million to help reduce homelessness in Maine

RELATED: Sen. Collins, Cantwell introduce bill to restore native plants in national parks

According to the press release, the Bangor elementary school is one of only three Maine schools to be recognized for this highly prestigious award in 2019., and one of only 362 public and private schools nationwide.