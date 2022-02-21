Some Maine schools will ease up on mask policies

With COVID cases dropping across Maine, some schools are planning to ease up on their mask policies.

HERMON, Maine — Across Maine, COVID cases are declining, and some schools are making changes to their masking policies.

On Friday, Hermon School Department Superintendent Jim Chasse posted a letter to students and parents on the school's website announcing a mask policy update.

Chasse wrote the schools would move to a "mask-optional" model on March 14, two weeks after February break.

"First, the superintendents in our region are grateful for the listening ear of Dr. Shah, DHHS Commissioner Lambrew, and DOE's Pender Makin," Chasse wrote. "They have been listening and responsive to our concerns about the Standard Operating Procedure. Last month this resulted in eliminating contact tracing and adjustments to student quarantines. This has proven to keep more students in school. We now anticipate an SOP change after the break that will allow for optional masking without contact tracing or unnecessary quarantines."

Chasse stated that things could be altered if there were significant changes in the current COVID trend.

Read the full letter here.

RSU 18, which is the China & Messalonskee School District, said when students return from break, they can mostly stop wearing masks.

In a letter, Superintendent Carl Gartley wrote when students return on Feb. 28, masks will mainly become optional. Students will still be required to mask up on buses, outside venues that require masks, and when returning to school after a five-day quarantine.

Read the full letter from Gartley below.