Some schools in Maine closing early due to heat

Several schools have called for easy dismissals to help students and staff safely beat the heat.

MAINE, USA — Schools in some parts of Maine are deciding to end their days a little earlier than normal as temperatures up into the 90s and high humidity sweep across the state this week.

MSAD 75 Interim Superintendent Heidi O'Leary announced Thursday some elementary schools in the district would be releasing students early in the day to help keep students and staff safe while temperatures in buildings remain high amid a elevated heat index.

Students at Woodside Elementary were released at 11:55 a.m., Williams-Cone Elementary at 12:45 p.m., and Harpswell Elementary released students at 12:15 p.m.

MSAD 75 includes towns Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell, and Topsham.

O'Leary said the district will be monitoring weather conditions and keep community members informed if there will be changes to scheduling on Friday.

Schools in the North Berwick area are also trying to mitigate the heat, calling for an early release for all students on Friday.

"Due to the fact that some buildings are experiencing a build up of heat from the past few days and haven’t been able to fully cool down, school hours will be modified for Friday," RSU 60 Superintendent of Schools Audra Beauvais said in a community message Thursday.

The district says they plan to operate on a regular half-day schedule with middle school and high school students being dismissed at 11:15 a.m. and elementary students at 12:30 p.m.

RSU 60 includes the towns of Berwick, North Berwick, and Lebanon.