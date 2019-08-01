LEWISTON, Maine — Navigating a snowstorm can be tricky, especially if you're the superintendent of a school district.

Many superintendents in Maine say making the decision to delay or cancel school can be one of the hardest parts of the job.

Lewiston Superintendent Bill Webster says "in terms of decisions you'd prefer not to be involved with, this is the hardest."

Webster says when snow is expected and the amounts are borderline on whether to delay or close, making the call is much harder. "We need to make decisions and we do the best we can, but it's not always right, that's for sure," Webster says.

Webster admits last Thursday was one of those times. "I apologized last week. We didn't have a 2-hour delay and in hindsight, we should."

South Portland Superintendent Ken Kunin agrees. He made the same decision. "It certainly is anxiety producing and it has to be done quickly, but you just have to make the best decision you can with the information you have."

Superintendents talk to experts and look at a lot of information to make the best decisions they can.

Webster says times have also changed. Many parents would much rather have school officials air on the side of caution. "People are now more safety cautious than ever before. A snowstorm 10 or 15 years ago would have been school, as usual, now is a no school day."

And keeping kids safe will always be a superintendents number one priority.

Kunin says "school is the safest place for students to be. We want to get them here, have a full day of learning, but when conditions dictate we'll make an adjustment."

Whether they get complaints or not.