A public forum is set for Tuesday evening, hosted by the Skowhegan-based School Administrative District 54 board of directors, to hear the community's final thoughts on changing the district's school mascot, the "Indians", according to the Portland Press Herald.

News Center Maine

The debate has lasted some time, with a vote coming to the school board in May of 2015 to keep the name. But Native Americans still find the mascot to be a misrepresentation of their culture, while other community members see the mascot as being a long-standing tradition to their school.

Governor Janet Mills has spoken in support to change the name. Penobscot Nation Ambassador Maulian Dana went on stage at the Governor's inauguration to thank her for her support.

The forum is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the middle school gymnasium, but anyone who wishes to speak will have to sign up first between 5 and 6 p.m. Tuesday in the middle school cafeteria. The school board will have the final say.