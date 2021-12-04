Skowhegan Area High School remains remote due to staff shortage

At least 10 staff and 95 students were quarantined as of April 9 after two positive cases of COVID-19

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Skowhegan Area High School will remain remote through Tuesday.

Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 causing ten staff members and 95 students to quarantine.

According to superintendent Jon Moody, "This situation was a unique one in that we aren’t electing to go remote because of a COVID-19 case or spread. We made the decision as we don’t have enough staffing at SAHS to run in-person school over the next two days."

School officials plan to return to in-person learning on Wednesday.

All other schools in MSAD 54 will continue with their normal schedules.

Extra and co-curricular activities will still continue. Students are advised to check to be sure their events are still going on.