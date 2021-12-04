x
Education

Skowhegan Area High School remains remote due to staff shortage

At least 10 staff and 95 students were quarantined as of April 9 after two positive cases of COVID-19

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Skowhegan Area High School will remain remote through Tuesday.

Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 causing ten staff members and 95 students to quarantine. 

According to superintendent Jon Moody, "This situation was a unique one in that we aren’t electing to go remote because of a COVID-19 case or spread. We made the decision as we don’t have enough staffing at SAHS to run in-person school over the next two days."

School officials plan to return to in-person learning on Wednesday. 

All other schools in MSAD 54 will continue with their normal schedules. 

Extra and co-curricular activities will still continue. Students are advised to check to be sure their events are still going on. 

Moody says, "This was a tough call to make and one that we didn’t take lightly. Our hope is to be back in school Wednesday to finish the week strong prior to April vacation."

