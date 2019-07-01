Classes were canceled completely at Kermit Nickerson school in Swanville Monday due to a lack of bus drivers.

School is in session at Belfast High School and Middle School but no buses are able to pick up students so the Superintendent's Office at RSU 71 says students can attend classes if they are able to get dropped off.

Superintendent's Office staff confirmed the shortage of bus drivers was the reason school was called off Monday.

Parents in RSU 71 were told bus drivers were reassigned to bus routes of larger schools leaving Swanville school without them.

A shortage of bus drivers is a problem not only in RSU 71, but in many other districts across Maine.