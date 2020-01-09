Several Maine colleges crack top-100 in Money’s ‘Best Colleges for Your Money’ ranking

Colby, Bates, Maine Maritime Academy, and Bowdoin ranked in the top 100 of Money Magazine’s 2020 “Best Colleges in America” by value list.

MAINE, USA — Each year, Money Magazine compiles a list of the best colleges in America to find the schools that combine quality and affordability. In the 2020 edition, 11 Maine four-year colleges and universities made the list, with four cracking the top-100.

To decide its list, Money says it spends months evaluating data on quality, affordability, and student outcomes of more than 700 four-year colleges.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass. claimed the top spot, followed by Stanford and Princeton.

Colby College in Waterville is the top-ranking school in Maine, coming in at #50. Money’s data shows Colby’s estimated 2020-2021 price without student aid is $72,000; the estimated price with the average grant is $21,600; 49% of students get grants; there’s a 90% graduation rate; the average student debt is $19,450; and early career earnings average at $55,300.

In a pandemic/recession/apocalypse, it's crucial your college provides value: excellent academics and career outcomes at a price that works for your wallet. Here are Money's 2020 #BestColleges: https://t.co/v9zmTXFY3Y pic.twitter.com/euwohzyDgd — Money (@MONEY) August 25, 2020

Here’s how the rest of Maine schools shake out in the list:

Bates College, Lewiston: #71

Maine Maritime Academy, Castine: #90

Bowdoin College, Brunswick: #92

University of Maine at Farmington, Farmington: #289

University of Maine, Orono: #292

University of New England, Biddeford: #448

St. Joseph’s College of Maine, Standish: #495

Thomas College, Waterville: #628

Unity College, Unity: #653

Husson University, Bangor: #662

“This national recognition really speaks to the value Farmington places on access to a quality education and the individualized attention to help our students be successful,” Edward Serna, UMF president, said. “A well-rounded education is immensely important today, as the economy evolves and careers change. Farmington provides students with not only career preparation for today but also the critical thinking skills that will help them be successful in the future.”