Several Maine colleges crack top-100 in Money’s ‘Best Colleges for Your Money’ ranking

MAINE, USA — Each year, Money Magazine compiles a list of the best colleges in America to find the schools that combine quality and affordability. In the 2020 edition, 11 Maine four-year colleges and universities made the list, with four cracking the top-100.
To decide its list, Money says it spends months evaluating data on quality, affordability, and student outcomes of more than 700 four-year colleges.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass. claimed the top spot, followed by Stanford and Princeton.
Colby College in Waterville is the top-ranking school in Maine, coming in at #50. Money’s data shows Colby’s estimated 2020-2021 price without student aid is $72,000; the estimated price with the average grant is $21,600; 49% of students get grants; there’s a 90% graduation rate; the average student debt is $19,450; and early career earnings average at $55,300.
Here’s how the rest of Maine schools shake out in the list:
- Bates College, Lewiston: #71
- Maine Maritime Academy, Castine: #90
- Bowdoin College, Brunswick: #92
- University of Maine at Farmington, Farmington: #289
- University of Maine, Orono: #292
- University of New England, Biddeford: #448
- St. Joseph’s College of Maine, Standish: #495
- Thomas College, Waterville: #628
- Unity College, Unity: #653
- Husson University, Bangor: #662
“This national recognition really speaks to the value Farmington places on access to a quality education and the individualized attention to help our students be successful,” Edward Serna, UMF president, said. “A well-rounded education is immensely important today, as the economy evolves and careers change. Farmington provides students with not only career preparation for today but also the critical thinking skills that will help them be successful in the future.”
To see the complete list, click here.