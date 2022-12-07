Sen. King switches gears to Prof. King for a day

Angus King, who is a former college professor, spoke with political science students at Southern Maine Community College on Wednesday.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Students in an American government class at Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) had the valuable opportunity to Zoom in with Sen. Angus King to talk politics and Congress on Wednesday.

Some topics in the lecture covered climate change, abortion, cyber security, and free community college in Maine, and King took pressing questions from the class regarding those topics.

"A lot of political science majors start at SMCC, then transfer onto other colleges to finish out their bachelor's degrees," Julie Mueller, professor of the American government class at SMCC, said.

Many students benefitted from the free community college in Maine this year.

Brett Stewart, a student in the class and political science major at SMCC, said he wants to go into an international relations field to potentially work in cyber security.

“With a U.S. Senator, it's always a different perspective that each one can bring, but it was very insightful to hear what I could potentially be dealing with," Stewart said.

King gave these students a valuable opportunity Wednesday, and as a former college professor himself, he enjoys doing guest lectures regularly for colleges, high schools, and civics classes at all grade levels.