Sen. Collins visits Hermon Middle School

HERMON, Maine — Sen. Susan Collins visited with students, faculty, and staff at Hermon Middle School Wednesday afternoon.

After paying a visit to students in a few classrooms, Sen. Collins gave a presentation to eighth graders and teachers about a day in the life of a U.S. Senator. She talked about some of the work she does for the state of Maine, as well as her involvement with Congress.

Sen. Collins also shared some of the exciting experiences she's had in her five terms as a U.S. Senator, like meeting Maine astronauts and some celebrities.

Collins also left students with some advice when it comes to thinking about and preparing for their futures.

"If I can go from the halls of Caribou High School to the chambers of the United States Senate, it just proves that if you work hard, follow your dream, and are determined, you can achieve your goal," Sen. Collins said.

Sen. Collins has visited more than 200 schools across the state of Maine during her time as a senator.