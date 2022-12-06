Schools in Searsport, Stockton Springs close through Friday due to illness

The district said classes will resume on Monday.

SEARSPORT, Maine — Schools in Searsport and Stockton Springs are closing until the end of the week due to widespread illness.

A large number of absences from both students and staff has prompted the closure of all schools on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in RSU 20, according to a community message issued by Superintendent Chris Downing.

Downing said the CDC has indicated the flu, COVID-19, and RSV is circulating in their community.

The RSU 20 custodial and transportation staff will be working to thoroughly clean buildings and buses during the closure, the message stated.