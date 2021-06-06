Schools cancel, turn to remote learning, amid high temperatures

MSAD 6 schools will release students early, while Bangor Schools will hold classes remotely on Monday.

MAINE, Maine — As temperatures are expected to rise into the 90's early this week, some schools are planning to release students early or hold classes remotely.

The Bangor School Department announced Sunday that Bangor public schools will employ remote learning on Monday.

Kathy Harris-Swedberg, the interim Superintendent of Bangor Schools, says there are several factors that led to the decision: the rooms are already at uncomfortable temperatures, fans are not allowed to run as a COVID-19 precaution, and students and staff still need to wear face masks.

Harris-Swedberg says all teachers will be providing instruction tomorrow, and she advises parents to reach out to administration or teachers in the morning if they have further questions.

Bangor Regional School will have in-person learning because they have air conditioning.

MSAD 6 posted an early dismissal Monday.

Executive Secretary of MSAD 6, Hedy Smith, writes in an email the decision was made "due to the heat and the concern for the health and safety of the students and staff."

Smith says Bonny Eagle High School and Bonny Eagle Middle School will begin dismissal at 10:30 a.m. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

RSU 14 which serves the Windham and Raymond area has also announced an early dismissal starting at 11:30 a.m.