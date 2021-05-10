Scarborough teen a finalist in national 'Doodle for Google' scholarship competition

Senior Kelly Dodge was the Maine state winner. This year's theme was inner strength.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Kelly Dodge, a student at Scarborough High School, has been chosen as the Maine state winner in the "Doodle for Google" scholarship competition.

Dodge's artwork will now move on to the national competition where she will go against 54 other finalists.

The winner is chosen by votes cast by the public.

The theme this year was inner strength. Dodge titled her work "perseverance of passions." In her description, she wrote, "During the pandemic, finding time and energy to do the things I love has been very challenging. This doodle represents me still having the strength to do what I'm passionate about in these tough times."

Voting begins at noon on Monday, May 10, and goes through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 15.

To vote for Kelly Dodge click here. You will need to select "Grades 1-12" button. Then scroll down to "Maine" and click on Kelly's doodle.

The top prize is a $30,000 scholarship for the student and $50,000 worth of technology equipment for the school or nonprofit associated with the student. The competition is also awarding $5,000 scholarships for the next four highest vote-getters. The artwork that wins will be displayed for a day on Google.