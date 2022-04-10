Scarborough High School classes, activities canceled Tuesday due to threat

Scarborough police alerted school officials to the threat Monday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Classes and after-school activities were canceled at Scarborough High School Tuesday due to a threat made via text message.

According to a letter from school officials addressed to Scarborough families and staff, "a serious threat of safety at Scarborough High School was made via text messaging from an unknown individual."

Scarborough police alerted school officials to the threat Monday evening, according to the letter.

School officials said classes and after-school activities were canceled Tuesday as a precautionary measure, and all staff members were told to stay home. The situation remains under investigation.