RSU 64 school to move to remote learning after positive COVID-19 case

On Saturday ​Superintendent Rhonda Sperrey sent a letter home to parents alerting them to the change.

CORINTH, Maine — In a letter to parents, RSU 64 Superintendent Rhonda Sperrey said someone at the Central Community Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sperrey said the person who tested positive, "was last in contact with school on Thursday, November 19, 2020." Adding that several students and staff are now in quarantine.

The Central Community Elementary School will be the only school in the district moving to remote learning beginning Monday, November 23, 2020 through Friday, December 4, 2020.

The district says it is expecting to go back to in person learning the following Monday but is subject to changes.