RSU 2 cancels buses in Richmond until Nov. 16

The superintendent's office says any student not in quarantine who can get rides to and from school are welcome to attend in person.

HALLOWELL, Maine — RSU 2 announced on their website there will be no morning or afternoon bus service for Richmond through November 16.

The Richmond Middle/High School along with the Marcia Buker Elementary School are affected.

The announcement did say a bus would be provided for the morning pre-K students from school to home, but parents will need to bring their morning pre-K students to school and they could also pick up the afternoon pre-K students from home midday, but parents will need to pick up their afternoon pre-K student at the end of the day.

This comes after three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the town.

It's unclear if these cases are the reason why the district is unable to provide transportation.

The elementary, middle/high schools will be open for students who can get a ride.

The Richmond Police Department offered rides to students who might need them on their Facebook page.