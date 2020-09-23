RSU 1 stalls transition to full in-person learning, sticks with hybrid plan 'until further notice'

A survey revealed that elementary school teachers "did not feel prepared for the return of all students."

BATH, Maine — Elementary students in Bath area schools were supposed to be back to full-time in-person classes on September 28, but that plan has changed.

RSU 1 school district surveyed Pre-K through 5th-grade teachers and staff, and the majority said they were not prepared for the return of all students.

One of the biggest concerns was the ability to meet state-required safety procedures.

"As the people on the ground experiencing and monitoring social distancing, mask wearing, eating, and movement breaks, we value the feedback received by teachers and administrators that moving forward with our initial plan to be 100% on September 28th would likely compromise the safety of students and staff," the district said in a letter to families.

After seeing the results of the survey, the school board decided that elementary schools will stick with a hybrid learning model until further notice.