Remote learning could make snow days a thing of the past for some Maine schools

The pandemic has forced schools to make virtual learning the new norm. Officials say it provides great flexibility.

WESTBROOK, Maine — With a nor'easter bearing down on the state, school officials are looking to make the call for a snow day in a different way.

Remote learning through the pandemic has given teachers and students the tools necessary to have class from home regardless of the weather, and more and more superintendents in the state are seeing a viable option.

"This is an opportunity to try and out and see if our online platforms can work in an emergency like this," Peter Lancia, superintendent of the Westbrook schools told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Lancia decided schools would go fully remote Monday ahead of the storm expected to roll in overnight.

The school system first held a remote learning day for a storm back in December. According to Lancia, parent reaction was mixed, but there were some who found it provided much-needed structure.

He said it is a great way to keep students and staff engaged without taking away from summer break come the end of the year.

"It is things like reading or math practice," Lancia said. "So there's still learning going on, but there's also time for staying in your pajamas, watching movies, playing in the snow."

While more schools are taking this route since the pandemic took hold, not all are on board.

Biddeford Superintendent Jeremy Ray said he and his leadership team have decided against using remote learning on snow days to give students some rest.

"When we look at these situations, we look at how sometimes people just need a break from everything," Ray said. "And we believe that should be available for our students and staff."

The mental health benefits, Ray said, outweigh the downside of potentially lengthening the school year.

Parents who spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine were mixed about the remote learning alternative.

Selena Pelletier, a mother of five from Windham, said it has provided structure for her kids.

"With the snow day, my kids got all their work done, then they were able to enjoy the rest of the day,' she said. "But the day counted as a school day."

Officials with the Maine School Management Association associations said the pandemic has provided some additional flexibility for school administrators statewide.

Ultimately, the decision on how to use snow days is up to individual school systems.

"Having that as an alternative has been major this year," MSMA Exec. Director Steven Bailey said.

Bailey acknowledged that it does not work in every community. There are a number of factors school leaders have to consider, including buses, food, internet access, and more.

"It just gives the superintendent the flexibility," MSMA Dep. Executive Director Eileen Kin said. "They're going to take into account how many remote days, how many in-person days, also the health of their staff, how many bus drivers they have, can they get the kids in. I mean there are a lot of things right now that are above and beyond the weather."