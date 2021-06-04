'Red for Ed' march to support RSU 21 teachers

On Friday afternoon, RSU 21 teachers and community members marched around town to show their support for teachers during their contract negations

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Teachers in Kennebunk have been in contract negotiations with the RSU 21 school board for about five months and have not come to a resolution yet.

Friday afternoon, members of the community participated in a 'Red for Ed' march to walk in solidarity with the teachers.

Many community members say teachers have had to do so much over the last year and they want them to be paid enough to show they are valued for all they do. Folks marching said this isn't a protest or a strike, but a celebration of all the teachers have done.

"They're heroes—like they got us through that year. The way they were able to pivot the last minute as everything changed literally every day and they showed up every day and made sure that our kids had the most positive experience that they could," Alysson Homa, an RSU 21 parent said.

HAPPENING NOW: RSU 21 is holding a ‘Red for Ed’ March to support Kennebunk teachers who have been in contract negotiations with the school board since January #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/Rz5AyyH19z — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) June 4, 2021

"We felt that after the year we had with so many unknowns and not really knowing what the next year would bring, we thought this would be a combination of our year and a celebration of what we've accomplished as a unified group," Kennebunk Middle School 6th grade teacher Jenessa Cadorette added.

The RSU 21 school board released a statement on the contract negotiations writing in part, "diligently and in good faith with the Kennebunk Arundel Kennebunkport Education Association to negotiate a new three-year contract for teachers, nurses and instructional personnel."