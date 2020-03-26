GORHAM, Maine — It's not time to get a group together to go to McDonald's or the mall. Teens, it's time to protect your grandma.

In collaboration with the Maine Department of Education, Gorham High School students created a Public Service Announcement for at their peers, encouraging them to adhere to the Governor's guidance to stay home during the COVID-19 emergency and help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.



The students worked virtually to create the video, which is now available on the Gorham School Department's Facebook page and the Maine Department of Education's YouTube Channel with closed captioning: GSH Student Social Distancing PSA. GHS also thanked GHS teacher Adam Parvanta, Maine’s 2019 Milken Award winner for his help with this effort.

Watch the PSA below:

