PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public Schools are looking into a plan that would reconfigure the city's 18 schools.

The Enrollment and Facility Study Commission (EFS) published a proposal that would combine two of the city's high schools and consolidate or re-district the city's elementary schools.

Portland High School and Deering High School would combine to serve grades 9-12. The high school buildings would then potentially become a junior high school for grades 7-9, according to the proposal.

Casco Bay High School would not be impacted.

The EFS Commission voted on Feb. 14 to recommend the reconfiguration "only if necessary" in the event of a large budget shortfall.

The Commission said it would result in a one-time savings of at least $2.8 billion dollars.

A public hearing to further discuss the plan is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.