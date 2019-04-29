AUGUSTA, Maine — A lawmaker in Maine has proposed increasing the amount of locally produced food served in the cafeterias of schools in the state.

Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic says her bill provides funding and staffing to give schools the ability to purchase and serve locally grown foods. She says the proposal would expose students to "a variety of new, fresh, healthy, nutritious food" and help connect them to farmers.

Vitelli's proposal was the subject of a public hearing on April 19. It will face votes in committee and possibly before the full Legislature. Numerous groups came out in favor of the proposal, including the Maine School Boards Association, Maine School Superintendents Association and Maine Farm to School Network.