BIDDEFORD, Maine — Party lines will be crossed as President Bill Clinton and former Governor Jeb Bush come to Maine for a lecture series at the University of New England.

On September 27, Clinton and Bush will speak at the Harold Alfond Forum building in Biddeford as part of UNE's annual George and Barbara Bush Distinguished Lecture Series and for the 30th anniversary of the Education Summit.

Harvard University professor Roger B. Porter, who served as President Bush's chief domestic and economic policy advisor from 1989-93, will moderate the event.



On September 27, 1989, President George H.W. Bush convened only the third summit ever called for all 50 U.S. governors - in this case focusing on education, on the campus of the University of Virginia. The successful, bipartisan results of those negotiations were unanimously endorsed by all 50 governors and announced in President Bush's January 1990 State of the Union Address. For the first time in U.S. history, the nation’s state executives committed to developing a set of National Education Goals.

Clinton and Bush will assess how the U.S. has done reaching those education benchmarks which include:

By 2000, every child should start school ready to learn.

The high school graduation rate must increase to 90 percent.

Assessing performance in key subjects in the 4th, 8th and 12th grades.

By 2000, U.S. students should be first in the world in science and math.

Every U.S. adult should be a skilled, literate, lifetime learner.

Each school should establish a safe, disciplined and drug-free environment conducive to learning.

