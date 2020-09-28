Possible COVID-19 case at South Portland High School

Superintendent of schools Ken Kunin sent out a letter to "South Portland Schools Families" Sunday night warning of a potential case of COVID-19

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Superintendent Ken Kunin tells staff, students, and parents that he was told by an "individual associated with South Portland High School" that one of their family members tested positive for COVID-19.

While he says that SPHS community member has not yet tested positive, the person will be quarantine. if they do test positive, there is a possibility that other staff or students "came in contact with this individual and therefore may be exposed to the virus."

Kunin says he is informing the community "out of an abundance of caution." He asks that parents and students continue to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Kunin says daily at-home screening is required for all students and staff before they come to the school. The pre-screening information can be found here: Pre-Screening Tool_10.pdf

"With this daily screening at home, and following the three W's in school (wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands), we will work together to keep our community safe," says Kunin. "If you have questions, please call your school's nurse."