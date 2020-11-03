PORTLAND, Maine — Fears over the coronavirus have caused a lot of concerns in school districts across the country, but officials in Maine are preparing for an unexpected consequence--bullying.

Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana sent a letter to Parents Tuesday night to address that concern directly.

Botana called on parents to help in combating the issue of race-related harassment, particularly among students of Asian descent.

“The Portland Public Schools is Maine’s largest and most diverse school district," Botana said in the letter. "We are very proud of our diversity and consider it an asset to student learning. We do not tolerate harassment, bullying or discrimination against any of our students and staff, whatever the circumstance.”

There has been an increasing number of reports of harassment in schools nationwide, according to a letter from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

“These reports are quite troubling and are of particular concern,” the DOE letter said.

As of Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said there were no confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Maine.

In his letter to parents, Botana called on everyone to work together not only to prevent the spread of COVID-19, if there is an outbreak, but to fight fear and misunderstanding.

"We also strive to safeguard the health of everyone in the Portland Public Schools community. Stereotyping, bullying and harassment create a climate of misunderstanding and fear. That is not healthy for any of us," Botana said.

