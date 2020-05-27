PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Board of Public Education voted 5-4 Tuesday night to make sure budget cuts would not be made to athletics and co-curricular activities in next year's budget.

The board was still debating how to achieve a zero percent tax increase in next year’s budget late Tuesday night. It has not yet been decided where funding cuts would come from if staff renegotiations for cost-of-living increases are unsuccessful.

“I’m very concerned that year after year we’ve reduced co-curriculars and we continue to go there,” said board member Sarah Thompson, who made the proposal to not cut further from the activities. “I feel pretty strongly that co-curriculars play an important part in the whole child and whole student. We’ve heard from many people how this keeps students in school.”

