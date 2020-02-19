PORTLAND, Maine — It's going to cost a lot more than what voters approved in order to finish the renovation of four elementary schools in Portland.

The Portland Press Herald says in a statement from the Portland school system, the price went up by $21 million.

Construction costs are being blamed for the price hike.

In 2017, Portland voters approved a $64.3 million bond to pay for the renovation of Harrison Lyseth, Longfellow, Howard C. Reiche, and Presumpscot schools. That's only four of the ten elementary schools in the city.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Harriman and Associates is the architectural and engineering firm hired by the Portland Board of Public Education to design the four school projects. They informed the district at a Feb. 6 meeting that it would cost an estimated $105 million, that's $41 million more than approved by voters.

After scaling back on plans for the renovations, the costs were brought down to $85 million, hence the $21 million more than what voters approved.

The Portland Press Herald reports that a school board workshop will be held on at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Casco Bay High School to discuss the funding of the project and then on Feb 27, there will be a meeting of the District Advisory Building Committee.

