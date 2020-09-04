PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Public Schools will continue to deliver learning remotely throughout the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, instead of until May 4, as previously planned due the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 8 letter sent to PPS families, Superintendent Xavier Botana says he is extending the remote learning plan based on a recommendation April 7 by Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin.

The commissioner’s decision that Maine school districts should continue with remote learning is supported by the governor. It is based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that recommends an 8 to 20-week timeframe for avoiding large group/in-person instruction once there is evidence of community transmission of COVID-19.

RELATED: Education commissioner: 'we’re all going to emerge from this way better than ever before'

In his letter, the superintendent says the decision was a difficult one because of the challenges that extending remote learning until the end of the school year pose for everyone in the Portland Public Schools community. However, he said, the safety of staff, students and families is the district’s prime concern.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Feds loosen coronavirus rules to let essential workers return to work

RELATED: VERIFY: No, Alexa doesn't blame the government for creating COVID-19

RELATED: Home decor tour: Inside the NEWS CENTER Maine team's coronavirus work from home setups

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist