Portland parents frustrated after school district cancels sporting events because of bus driver shortage

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Public School District is struggling to drive student-athletes to sporting events due to the bus driver shortage.

Kelly Masters said her sons are devastated. All of their cross-country meets have been canceled this year because of it.

"Sports and extracurricular activities are just so important," Masters said.

Her sons go to Lyman Moore Middle School in Portland. The district said it is down four bus drivers and five bus assistants.

The superintendent sent the following letter to parents:

Masters said she wrote a letter to the district offering some solutions.

"I had offered as far as sports are concerned, spearhead a carpooling program, because it's important to me that we be part of the solution. I received an email, as did some other people, that it will take time to put policy into effect," Masters said.

She has been in talks with other frustrated cross-country parents like Mike Mccullum.

"It's unfortunate. These kids have had a tough couple of years. We're willing to accommodate the entire team if we had to try and transport," Mccullum said.

The district said it will continue to look for ways to meet transportation needs.

NEWS CENTER Maine asked the district about the carpooling option but has not heard back.

