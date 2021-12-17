Portland high school seniors march to mail letters to mentors

The Casco Bay High School students received a police escort through downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — School let out early Friday at Casco Bay High School so the students could run an errand quite important to them.

Each year, the senior class walks through downtown Portland to mail letters to their mentors or send in college applications. After a subdued 2020 march, this year’s group made their presence known.

"Today is so wonderful," advisor Leslie Appelbaum said. "And kids are looking at their futures; they’re looking at how much they’ve accomplished, regardless of what’s gotten in the way, and they’re here to celebrate each other as well."

They marched along Congress Ave., cheering to cars that honked as they passed by.

Workers from the post office wheeled a cart to a nearby street corner and the students dropped their envelopes in as they continued on to city hall. Many from the school were waiting for them, and the seniors climbed the steps and spoke with them and their teachers.