PORTLAND, Maine — When school starts up again for kids in Portland this year, they will have more options for lunch in the cafeteria.

School officials say they are expanding their offerings to provide hot vegan menu items for students in the city's 10 elementary schools.

RELATED: Jaden Smith launches vegan food truck for L.A.'s homeless community

That means the traditional cold vegetarian options will be replaced with several hot meal choices, including burgers, falafel and Mediterranean pizza.

"It came from a desire to improve our vegetarian options … and to work with vegan parents who have been very vocal," said Food Services Director Jane McLucas.

McLucas also said it will be a huge benefit for students of different cultural and ethnic backgrounds with dietary restrictions.

The school district hopes to add more of these vegan dishes to menus at other schools in the future.

RELATED: Fueling kids for back to school

Several other schools in southern Maine, including Kittery, Falmouth and Westbrook.

The first day of school for students in Portland is Sept. 3.