Classes called off Tuesday after second bomb threat at Mt. Blue High School

Both threats are believed to be unfounded after preliminary investigations, according to the district.

FARMINGTON, Maine — Police are investigating and classes have been canceled Tuesday after a second threat was made toward Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.

Late Monday morning, students were evacuated from the building after a potential bomb threat was made toward Mt. Blue High School, according to a Facebook post issued by the Mt. Blue Regional School District.

Farmington police and Fire Chief Tim Hardy responded to the high school to assist in the evacuation, and Maine State Police and explosive detection K9s conducted an investigation, according to an update from the Farmington Police Department.

No explosives were found during the search and the threat was considered unfounded. Classes and after-school activities were canceled for the rest of the day on Monday.

Later that day, a second threat was made toward the high school, Superintendent Christian Elkington said in a community message posted on Facebook.

"Through our work with the Farmington PD we believe this second concern is also unfounded but due to an additional threat being made towards Mt. Blue Campus and the lateness of the hour there will be no school tomorrow, January 31, 2023 for Grades 9-12," Elkington said.

Mt. Blue High School will be closed and all after-school activities will be canceled on Tuesday "except for those staff asked to be on campus for district work and investigation purposes."

All other RSU 9 schools will remain open.

Elkington said Mt. Blue High school is expected to reopen for grades 9-12 on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.