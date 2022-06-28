Police arrest more students charged with hazing at UNH

The names of the remaining 46 members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of New Hampshire who are charged with hazing were released Tuesday.

DURHAM, N.H. — Editor's note: The video above aired June 21, 2022.

Police on Tuesday released the names of the remaining members of a University of New Hampshire fraternity arrested and charged in connection with an alleged hazing incident in April.

In addition to 10 people named on June 10, the following members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity face charges of student hazing:

Matthew Achin, 20, of Mansfield, Massachusetts; Brendan Akpan, 21, of Springfield, New Hampshire; Nikolaos Beka, 19, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Nikolas Boruvka, 20, of Westwood, Massachusetts; Joseph Cleary, 20, of Plymouth, New Hampshire; Jason Crocker, 19, of Malden, Massachusetts; Sean Demarkis, 20, of Beverly, Massachusetts; Michael Dutton, 20, of Andover, Massachusetts; Anthony Gionta, 19, of Baldwin Place, New York; Tucker Guard, 20, of Marion, Massachusetts; Patrick Haney, 20, of Andover, Massachusetts; Matthew Harding, 20, of Lexington, Massachusetts; Charlie Kavanaugh, 19, of Sudburn, Massachusetts; Thomas Langlois, 20, of Windham, New Hampshire; Nore Mendes, 19, of Weymouth, Massachusetts; Edward Murray, 21, of Weymouth, Massachusetts; Christopher Pacios, 19, of Northborough, Massachusetts; Samuel Patterson, 20, of Avon, Connecticut; Tyler Prout, 19, of Grafton, Massachusetts; Matthew Ray, 18, of Sudbury, Massachusetts; Ryan Resiner, 18, of Bedford, New Hampshire; SImon Roy, 20, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Kevin Russell, 19, of Ashland, Massachusetts; Matthew Smeltzer, 20, of Harwich, Massachusetts; Joshua Tobin, 18, of Bedford, Massachusetts; and Austin Wackrow, 19, of Woburn, Massachusetts will be arraigned on July 13.

Cameron Avila, 19, of Beverly, Massachusetts; Ryan Burkett, 20, of South Easton, Massachusetts; Brennan Hynes, 18, of Bradford, Connecticut; Patrick Stafstrom, 20, of Cromwell, Connecticut; and Beau Vernet, 20, of Lexington, Massachusetts will be arraigned on Aug. 10.

The SAE New Hampshire Beta chapter, a recognized fraternity at UNH, was also charged. Deputy Chief David Holmstock of the Durham Police Department said the complaint was answered by Anthony Gionta, president of the fraternity.

Holmstock said additional arrests are expected.

Durham police said they were notified by UNH officials on April 18 of a possible student hazing incident involving new members on April 13 at the SAE house, located at 28 Madbury Road in Durham.

An immediate investigation found probable cause that the crime had taken place, police said.