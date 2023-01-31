Police arrest 15-year-old in connection with Mt. Blue shooting threat

The alleged bomb threat made early Monday morning is still under investigation, police say.

FARMINGTON, Maine — A 15-year-old is facing charges after a school shooting threat was made at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington on Monday.

Police were able to "identify and locate the source of the second incident" made at Mt. Blue High School on Monday, Farmington Police Department Chief Kenneth Charles told NEWS CENTER Maine in an update.

According to a community message from RSU 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington, Mt. Blue Campus "received information [around 2:30 p.m.] that an individual made comments on social media about shooting up Mt. Blue Campus ... The Farmington PD met with them [Monday] night resulting in a student being charged."

Police charged a 15-year-old Farmington male with terrorizing. He was reportedly released to his parents.

"Upon our review of all the facts with the Farmington PD using our Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG) it has been determined that the threat had no intent," Elkington said.

Earlier on Monday, students were evacuated from the building after a potential bomb threat was made toward Mt. Blue High School, according to a Facebook post issued by the Mt. Blue Regional School District made on Tuesday.

Police are still investigating the potential bomb threat at this time.

Classes will resume on Wednesday for all RSU 9 students.