MAINE, USA — Sixteen science-geared seniors were awarded scholarships through Poland Spring's annual Good Science Scholarships. The water company, which is part of Nestlé Waters North America, awarded students who plan to pursue post-secondary education in the life science, physical science, earth science, engineering, or nursing fields $1,000 scholarships.

“The Class of 2020 has had a lot to overcome the past few months,” Heather Printup, Community Relations Manager for Poland Spring, said in a statement. “We’re proud to support these resilient young men and women because they’re the scientists, healers, and problem-solvers of tomorrow. We're also delighted that so much of the funding will be invested in higher education right here in Maine.”

The students applied for the scholarships by writing essays describing the meaning of environmental stewardship to them. Applications were reviewed and awarded by a Poland Spring Selection Committee.

This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows:

Bonny Eagle High School

Jenna Fecteau, Roger Williams University

Hannah Milne, University of Maine

Mary Tanner, University of Maine

Fryeburg Academy

Kaylee Emery, University of New England

Audra Hamlin, University of New England

Kaia Staples, University of New Hampshire

Gray-New Gloucester High School

Sampagutia French, University of Maine

Jacob MacCallum, Maine Maritime Academy

Jaida Pattersone, University of Maine

Lindsey Pierce, University of Maine

Mt. Abram High School

Evan Allen, Maine Maritime Academy

Celeste Reid, College of the Atlantic

Chandler Rollins, Maine Maritime Academy

Hailey Walker, University of Maine

Poland Regional High School

Logan Lajoie, University of Vermont

Rangeley Lakes Regional High School

Olivia Pye, Maine Maritime Academy

Since 2007, Poland Spring has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships to Maine graduating seniors as part of the company’s commitment to advancing education initiatives that help to teach the next generation of water stewards.

