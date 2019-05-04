ORONO, Maine — A pioneer in the world of personal computers is returning to his alma mater to deliver a keynote address during a discussion on campus about innovation.

The University of Maine says Bangor native Chuck Peddle was to deliver the address on Friday afternoon at "Disruptive Innovation," a moderated panel taking place at the university. Peddle graduated from UMaine with a degree in engineering physics in 1959 and is noted for his work as the main designer of the MOS Technology 6502 microprocessor.

The university says Peddle's work made possible the first affordable mass-produced chip, and that led to companies such as Commodore releasing personal computers to the market.