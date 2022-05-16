Penn State administrator selected to lead University of Southern Maine

While leading the campus outside Pittsburgh, she launched eight new degree programs to meet regional workforce and student needs, officials said.

PORTLAND, Maine — A longtime Penn State University administrator has been tapped to lead the University of Southern Maine, officials said Monday.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Edmondson was described as a first-generation college student, accomplished College of Education administrator, and, since 2017, chancellor of the Greater Allegheny campus.

While leading the campus outside Pittsburgh, she launched eight new degree programs to meet regional workforce and student needs, officials said.

Edmondson replaces outgoing USM President Glenn Cummings, who's stepping down to return to a faculty position.

Edmondson, who’ll reside with her husband in the president’s home on the Gorham campus, was introduced Monday by University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

Her appointment followed a unanimous vote by UMS trustees following a national search that brought four finalists to USM campuses in Portland, Gorham, and Lewiston-Auburn.