Parents will play a big role in safe return to school

From practicing wearing masks to bringing the right water bottle, parental involvement is key.

FALMOUTH, Maine — While many school districts in Maine are busy preparing to bring students back to school safely during the pandemic, parents will have a key role in preventing any potential spread of the virus.

Laura Farraher's kids range from a 2nd grader to an incoming freshman and are all returning to school under a hybrid model.

"It's nerve-wracking for me because I have three children and they are in three different schools," Farraher said.

Laura will be checking temperatures and making sure her kids are wearing face masks and taking spares before dropping them off at school.

"It's going to be the ultimate honor system for parents," Dr. Jim Foster, a pediatrician at Intermed said.

He is also a consulting physician with South Portland Schools and is on a statewide committee coming up with guidelines to reopen schools.

Maine Department of Education officials announced this week that disposable or cloth face masks will be mandatory to attend school. Neck gators or bandana coverings will not be permitted.

Face shields may be allowed if a student unable to wear a mask due to a health condition or has special needs, but a doctor's note will be required.

Dr. Foster says parents should have their kids practice wearing face masks for long periods of time to get used to them.

He says kids can shed their school clothes when they get home and wash them. Having kids take showers immediately after school would be another layer of protection, but is not always necessary.

Experts recommend sending kids to school with water bottles that have caps and not ones with an open spout. Kids should also be reminded to not share their water bottles at school.