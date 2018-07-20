WATERVILLE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- No matter how well-written and researched, no textbook description of Jackson Pollock's work can give Colby College art students the feeling of being arm's length away from one of his masterpieces.

They can experience that feeling any time they want with a visit to Colby College Museum of Art in Waterville. Pollock's "Composition with Masked Forms" went on display last week.

The Colby College Museum of Art gives the Waterville community access to a collection of masterworks by some of history's great talents

Before being obtained by the museum, the painting was held in a private collection since 1973. Its new public status makes it available, for the first time, to be studied up close or simply viewed by anyone with an interest in seeing it.

"This painting, which truly is a destination piece, propels the collection to a new level of excellence,” said Colby College President David Greene.

Painted in 1941, "Composition with Masked Forms" represents a transitional period in Pollock's career. Art experts say it shows his shifting interest from Surrealism to Abstract Expressionism, with hints of the drip technique that would become his signature painting style.

“With this acquisition, we are deepening our strength in American modernism," said Sharon Corwin, the museum's chief curator. "This extraordinary painting represents an iconic moment in abstract art and will become a linchpin of the collection. We can’t wait for our visitors to see it.”

And see it they can during visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.

