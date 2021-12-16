Online threats have some Maine schools on high alert

Lewiston and Wiscasett schools are closed Friday, Dec. 17, due to safety concerns.

MAINE, USA — A number of online threats have many Maine schools on high alert. A "challenge" being spread on the video app TikTok has been a contributing factor to the issue. The challenge being spread on TikTok is for people to call in bomb threats, school shooting threats, and more at schools across the U.S., school officials say.

There have been no credible threats to any school in Maine, according to Shannon Moss with the Maine Department of Public Safety, but authorities will continue to monitor any online activities that could have "nefarious intent."

In a letter dated Dec. 16 from Matt Nelson, superintendent of schools in Sanford, he wrote there haven't been any local credible threats. But he added the school resource officers and Sanford Police Department were alerted.

"They are increasing their presence in the Sanford educational community," he wrote.

Similar messages were shared in a letter from Superintendent Gretchen McNulty of Falmouth schools.

"We are working closely with the police department at this time, and, out of an abundance of caution, the Falmouth Police Department will increase officer presence at the school campus tomorrow, Dec. 17," McNulty wrote.

Superintendent Eric Waddell with the Kittery School District wrote in his letter, "To be clear, there have been no threats made to schools here in Maine, but I think we all understand the power and momentum of social media and the ability for anyone to post just about anything without regard to accuracy, truth, or concern for others."

In a message posted to the Brunswick School Department website, Superintendent Phillip J. Potenziano wrote police will be increasing their presence on the school campus Friday. It's precautionary, according to Potenziano.

"I have been in contact with Scott Stewart, Brunswick chief of police, regarding this matter and confirmed that there are no specific or credible threats to any Brunswick schools. However, if any information led me to believe that our schools were at risk, I would take immediate action," he wrote.

In Bangor, Superintendent James Tager wrote in a letter on the TikTok challenge, "At this time, there have been no local, credible threats made in our region and no threats relating specifically to the Bangor School Department."

He continued, "We encourage all families to take time to reinforce the expectation for safe schools and responsible use of social media. If a student should see something or hear anything suspicious or concerning, they should immediately report these concerns to a trusted adult, district administrator, and/or law enforcement."

Wiscasset's Superintendent Dr. Terry Wood announced in a letter she has canceled school and all after-school activities for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. She said in a letter she made the decision "since inaccurate information

has been shared on Facebook and several families are feeling that there is still

a risk for their child/ren." The day will be added to the end of the year.

Wiscasset Police Sergeant & School Resource Officer Perry Hatch told NEWS CENTER Maine they are investigating a "concerning statement" from a student.

Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais tweeted that school is canceled for Lewiston public schools due to a threat.

In Auburn, Police Chief Jason Moen said a former student, who now lives in Sabattus, sent a picture of himself to a friend and made a reference to some kind of violence. The picture had guns superimposed on it. Moen said the picture quickly spread around the Auburn community.



Police say they found and interviewed the suspect and do not believe there is any real threat to the district. The district attorney's office will decide whether to pursue criminal charges against the student who sent the picture.

It's not clear if this incident was directly related to the TikTok trend.

