On-campus police officer voted out in latest Pittsfield school budget

MSAD-53's budget excludes the SRO, who parents say is a role model for kids. This is the latest in districts shaking up how they handle school safety.

PITTSFIELD, Maine — Officer Michael Cray with the Pittsfield Police Department was a school resource officer, covering three schools, for three years.

"This is a situation where the ball got dropped, I don't think it was intentional but the ball got dropped," Cray said.

He's talking about the recent budget for MSAD-53 excluding the position of SRO. The budget was voted through 240-124 during June's primary election and did not include funding for Cray's position.

Cray said he was approached by the town manager and MSAD-53 superintendent in March about the removal of his position.

"They said there were financial issues. It was between the SRO position and the teaching position and I can understand the teachers... It made me mad, it made me mad because it's a position that is needed," Cray said.

Pittsfield officials told NEWS CENTER Maine the school board had budget issues and the district will save $73,420 by eliminating the SRO position.

But officer Cray said it shouldn't be about the money.

"The ultimate goal of this program is to keep kids safe," Officer Cray said.

Parents say they were blindsided, as Officer Cray is a pillar of their community.

"I just found out shortly before the vote took place," John Dean, an employee with the local high school and parent, said.

"I'm a little concerned, I've seen the impact he has the with the kids, they've always had great things to say about him and I know he's had an impact on the kids who are in a little more demand for his services," Dean said.

Parent Kirsten Pomeroy said Officer Cray's absence will leave a void.

"I wasn't too happy about it, I was really sad actually. I'm really hoping we can work something out," Pomeroy said. I'm not sure how we're going to move forward in replacing that void."

Superintendent Sharon Littlefield refused to interview for this story. But she did provide statements over email.

"They(police department) are a half mile away from all three schools and respond quickly to our needs," Littlefield said in a statement.

She also denied that no information was available about the SROs removal.

"The fact that we would no longer contract with the town for an SRO was shared at the April School Board Meeting at which time the budget was approved. We were told that there would be support for the SRO in attendance at the April meeting. No one attended."

Pittsfield isn't alone in its shake-ups with how they deal with campus safety. Portland Public Schools got rid of its SROs in 2020 and Hermon Schools near Bangor just made room in its recent budget to hire an SRO.